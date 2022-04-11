Neb. High Court Revives Suit Over Infection At Joint Doc

By Mike Curley (April 11, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has reinstated claims against a joint injection clinic over allegations that one of its doctors gave a man an infection during a procedure, saying the man's expert opinion was not inconsistent and should not have been excluded. In an opinion filed Friday, the justices reversed a summary judgment that ended Warren Evans' suit against Freedom Healthcare LLC, finding that an expert's opinion supports Evans' legal theory that the infection itself could not have happened without negligence. According to the suit, Evans had gone to Freedom Healthcare for osteoarthritis and knee pain treatment, and on Feb. 5, 2018,...

