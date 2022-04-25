Glencore Loses Bid To Appeal $10M Ruling Over Tainted Oil

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 25, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- Glencore has lost its attempt to appeal a judge's decision to force it to pay BP PLC $10 million to recover losses that the oil giant suffered when Glencore handed over contaminated crude oil. Judge Clare Moulder refused permission on Friday for Glencore Energy UK Ltd. to appeal her ruling that the commodities trader owes BP $10 million for delivering unsuitable Russian oil in a deal to provide BP with 100,000 metric tons of blended crude petroleum. The judge said that Glencore's grounds for appeal have "no real prospect" of success. Glencore was hoping to argue on appeal that Judge Moulder's...

