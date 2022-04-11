Ky. Court Reinstates Child's Carbon Monoxide Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 11, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- American Water Heater Co. must face a suit accusing it of causing the carbon monoxide death of an 11-year-old girl, a Kentucky appellate court said, ruling that the lower court erroneously tossed the suit for failure to timely name the child's grandfather the personal representative of her estate after the previous one died. The three judge panel said Friday that the applicable law, which allows a new representative to replace an estate's previous one, does not have an "independent period of limitations." The decision overturned a Jefferson County Circuit Court's summary judgment award to contractor Mr. Roof of Louisville LLC and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS