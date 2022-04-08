3rd Circ. Upholds Paragon's $16.5M Rig Deal With SinoEnergy

By Rick Archer (April 8, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld Friday the $16.5 million settlement of an oil rig dispute between Paragon Offshore PLC and SinoEnergy Capital Management Ltd. against an appeal by a former Paragon equity holder, saying Paragon shareholders had had no standing to challenge the deal. In an unpublished opinion, the panel said the bankruptcy and district courts were right to dismiss Michael Hammersley's challenges to the settlement and the associated dismissal of the bankruptcy case of a Paragon affiliate, saying he stood to gain nothing from Paragon's 2016 bankruptcy and thus sustained no losses when the deal was made. The 2018 settlement ended a...

