Kleiman Estate To Appeal Multibillion-Dollar Bitcoin Verdict

By Elise Hansen (April 11, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The estate of computer forensics expert David Kleiman is appealing the verdict that denied it potentially hundreds of billions of dollars in damages from the self-proclaimed inventor of bitcoin, according to documents filed in Florida federal court. Ira Kleiman, the brother of David Kleiman and the estate's executor, told the trial court Friday that he is appealing the final judgment in the case, including the court's decision not to grant a new trial. The estate came up short in its closely watched case against Craig Wright, who claims to have invented bitcoin. Ira Kleiman argued Wright breached a partnership agreement with...

