Key Employee-Retention Strategies To Practice In M&A Deals

By Roger Lee (April 21, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Strong merger and acquisition activity in 2021 and into 2022 has been helped by easy access to capital, low interest rates and a recovering global economy. These same factors have kept the labor market extremely tight, setting up an unprecedented labor shortage in the U.S. economy amid the Great Resignation. Additionally, these factors have put a renewed focus on talent retention following an M&A transaction. The most common tool for talent retention remains the straightforward retention bonus and, in today's tight market, combining such retention bonuses with more involved retention strategies can lead to success for parties hoping to adapt to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS