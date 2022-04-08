Watchdog Opposes Litigation Releases In Gulf Coast Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (April 8, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Office of the United States Trustee objected Friday to the proposed Chapter 11 plan of nursing home operator Gulf Coast Health Care LLC, saying it includes nonconsensual releases of facility resident litigation claims against nondebtor defendants. In the objection, the trustee said the releases would extinguish personal injury and wrongful death claims lodged by residents of the debtor's facilities against the debtor and other nondebtor co-defendants, and Gulf Coast has not taken any steps to receive consent from the claimants for the releases. The litigation claimants are part of their own class of creditors under the plan, with 167 members...

