Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Won't Nix Sanctions Against Ill. Atty In Copyright Suit

By Tiffany Hu (April 11, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based intellectual property attorney must "refresh his knowledge in civil procedure and professionalism" after the Seventh Circuit affirmed a lower court's refusal to reconsider a sanctions order against him, unmoved by his bid for fewer hours of continuing legal education due to his 40 years of experience.

In an unpublished opinion issued Friday, a three-judge panel found that an Illinois federal judge did not err in rejecting Mark Barinholtz's efforts to overturn an earlier sanctions order against him for pushing "baseless" claims and disregarding a discovery order. Barinholtz had represented model Ray Bovinett in a copyright lawsuit against HomeAdvisor, now known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!