7th Circ. Won't Nix Sanctions Against Ill. Atty In Copyright Suit

By Tiffany Hu (April 11, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based intellectual property attorney must "refresh his knowledge in civil procedure and professionalism" after the Seventh Circuit affirmed a lower court's refusal to reconsider a sanctions order against him, unmoved by his bid for fewer hours of continuing legal education due to his 40 years of experience. In an unpublished opinion issued Friday, a three-judge panel found that an Illinois federal judge did not err in rejecting Mark Barinholtz's efforts to overturn an earlier sanctions order against him for pushing "baseless" claims and disregarding a discovery order. Barinholtz had represented model Ray Bovinett in a copyright lawsuit against HomeAdvisor, now known...

