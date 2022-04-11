DOJ Attys Escape Subpoena To Testify In Wage-Fixing Trial

By Khorri Atkinson (April 11, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge says three U.S. Department of Justice antitrust attorneys cannot be forced to testify in an ongoing jury trial in the government's first-ever criminal wage-fixing case, ruling that the testimony being sought "is at the core" of the deliberative process and work-product privileges. Judge Amos L. Mazzant III of the Eastern District of Texas on Friday — the fourth day of trial in the landmark case — granted the DOJ's bid to quash a March subpoena sought by John Rodgers, the ex-director of a physical therapist staffing company indicted in April 2021 for his role in an alleged scheme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS