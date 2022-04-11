FCA Won't Oppose Revised Amigo Redress Plans At Hearing

By Irene Madongo (April 11, 2022, 4:38 PM BST) -- The U.K. finance watchdog said on Monday that it does not plan to attend a hearing to oppose Amigo Loan's plans to deal with its compensation liabilities but that it will "engage closely" with the firm if it resumes lending. The Financial Conduct Agency said in a letter dated Friday to Gary Jennison, the guarantor loans company's chief executive, that there had been a "significant improvement" on a failed proposal last year and that has the "support of the independent creditors' committee, which was set up to advance the interests of those customers owed redress." The guarantor loans business had paused...

