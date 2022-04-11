Top UK Court Won't Hear Pension Advice Compensation Case

By Silvia Martelli (April 11, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- A pensions provider cannot appeal a decision that it owes consumers compensation for failed investments in storage facilities because it had "steered" investors without verifying its advice, the U.K. Supreme Court said on Monday. The appeal by STM Group PLC, the financial services provider that bought Carey Pensions LLP in 2019, "does not raise an arguable point of law," the country's highest court said. The decision means STM will not be able to challenge findings that Carey is liable to consumers who were advised by a broker to cash out their retirement savings and invest the proceeds in a self-invested personal pension, known...

