Goodwin, Kirkland Guide Go-Private Deal For $6.9B SailPoint

By Benjamin Horney (April 11, 2022, 8:10 AM EDT) -- Texas-based identity and access management software provider SailPoint, advised by Goodwin Procter, will be taken private by Kirkland-led Thoma Bravo at a roughly $6.9 billion valuation, the companies said Monday, the latest big-money deal to signify the rising prominence of hybrid work. Under the terms of the transaction, shareholders of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. will receive $65.25 per share in cash, or a premium of 48% over the company's average trading price over the last three months, according to a statement. "SailPoint is ideally positioned to capitalize on the large and growing demand from modern enterprises for robust identity security solutions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS