Dechert Keeps Growing Finance Practice With Davis Polk Atty

By Emily Lever (April 11, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP has hired a leveraged finance attorney from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as it continues to grow its global finance practice, the firm announced Monday. William C. Robertson, who was of counsel at Davis Polk specializing in private credit, joins Dechert as a partner in New York and is the firm's second finance lateral hire this month. He adds to the San Francisco hire of Nicole Macarchuk, formerly the general counsel at investment firm Angel Island Capital, in Dechert's private equity practice. "Will's exceptional experience in leveraged finance will further enhance our growing and ambitious global private credit practice,"...

