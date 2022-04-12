SEC, Former OSI Systems Exec Settle Insider Trading Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 12, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The onetime controller of X-ray and metal detector maker OSI Systems Inc. will pay nearly half a million dollars to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following the regulator's claims he profited by trading off of insider information about the company on two separate occasions. In a final judgment signed Monday by U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, Mark Loman, OSI Systems' former controller and vice president of finance, was ordered to give $482,050 to the SEC. Loman was also barred from working as an officer or director at any public company, according to the judgment. The order comes about four...

