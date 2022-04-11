Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Axes Semiconductor IP Involved In Failed WDTX Suit

By Britain Eakin (April 11, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Taiwan Semiconductor has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate 10 claims in a rival's patent on a method for connecting semiconductor components after it fended off allegations from Semiconductor Connections that it infringed.

The board handed down its decision Friday, finding that the claims were obvious in light of existing technology. The decision is a loss to patent owner Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Foerderung der Angewandten Forschung EV, which licenses the technology to Semiconductor Connections LLC. The PTAB challenge was spurred when Semiconductor Connections lodged an infringement suit against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. in February 2020 in the...

