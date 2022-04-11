Anderson Kill Adds Shareholder From Stevens & Lee In Philly

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 11, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Anderson Kill PC has brought on a commercial litigator from Stevens & Lee PC as a shareholder in its Philadelphia office, the firm announced Monday. Neil C. Schur, who spent over two decades at Stevens & Lee as a commercial and antitrust litigator, will join the firm's corporate and commercial litigation group. Schur told Law360 he was excited by the opportunity to expand his practice. "Anderson Kill offers me an exciting opportunity to grow my practice," he said. "It has a national presence and a first-rate litigation team with sophisticated, often cutting edge matters, as well as substantial cross-selling opportunities."...

