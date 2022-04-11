Chip Startup Ampere Files Confidential IPO Plans

By Tom Zanki (April 11, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor firm Ampere Computing said on Monday that it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with regulators, potentially bolstering this year's IPO pipeline if market conditions cooperate. Ampere, based in Santa Clara, California, said it had filed a draft registration statement for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It did not disclose how many shares it will offer or at what price range, which are figures typically revealed after a company publicly files its IPO and begins marketing its offering to investors. "Ampere expects to complete the public offering following the SEC review process, subject to...

