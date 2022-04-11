Fed. Circ. Revives Catheter IP In Fight Against Abbott Unit

By Andrew Karpan (April 11, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel ruled Monday that "broad" language in a heart catheter patent was nonetheless definite enough for patent protection, reversing a Minnesota federal judge and pumping new blood into an infringement lawsuit against an Abbott Laboratories unit. The precedential ruling on the standards for patentability was a win for Wisconsin patent licensing company Niazi Licensing Corp., a marketing arm for the inventions of Milwaukee cardiologist Imran Niazi. Niazi claims that a line of inner catheters marketed by St. Jude Medical under its CPS Aim brand infringe a patent he secured in 2003. Niazi had filed suit in Minnesota federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS