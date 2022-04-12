Remote Employees With 2 Jobs Pose New Risks To Cos.

By Ryan Spiegel, Jamar King and Deborah Brenneman (April 12, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes affecting our lives, including where, when and how we work. While some businesses are beginning to require employees to return to the office, others have decided to permanently operate remotely or in a hybrid environment. Remote work can reduce operational overhead expenses and, in some instances, increase worker productivity and efficiency. However, businesses should keep in mind some potential pitfalls when deciding whether to remain or go remote, not the least of which is the increased risk that a full-time remote employee might accept an additional full-time remote position with another company or,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS