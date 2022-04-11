NY Regulator Gets Assessment Fee Authority For Crypto Cos.

By Jon Hill (April 11, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- New York's financial services regulator is poised to start collecting assessment fees from cryptocurrency companies that it oversees after state lawmakers granted this authority to the agency as part of their $220 billion budget agreement with Gov. Kathy Hochul. Legislation that Hochul signed Saturday to enact New York's 2023 fiscal year budget requires the state's Department of Financial Services to charge its licensed cryptocurrency businesses for the costs associated with their oversight, much as the agency already does with banks and insurers that it regulates. "This new authority will empower the department to build staff with the capacity and expertise to...

