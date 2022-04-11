Allstate Says Opinion Of Policyholder's Appraiser Is Unreliable

By Eli Flesch (April 11, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Allstate told a Mississippi federal court to strike the expert testimony of a public adjuster in a $4.5 million suit brought by a homeowner accusing the insurer of withholding fire coverage and acting in bad faith by exiting the appraisal process. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. on Friday said homeowner Frankie Cheatham's public adjuster didn't have the medical qualifications or credentials to come to a well-founded opinion underlying his "outrageous estimate" of the damages. The adjuster, Miles Corbitt, suggested without evidence that the entire home should be taken down to the studs for cleaning to prevent the spread of carcinogens,...

