Mizuho Brushes Off Ex-Banker's "Doomed To Fail" Dispute

By Ronan Barnard (April 12, 2022, 5:42 PM BST) -- A London judge has tossed a claim by a former Mizuho bank employee that the investment bank spread damaging material about him, keeping him from getting jobs in the financial services sector in the future. Master Victoria McCloud concluded at the High Court on Friday that Sawan Sandeep Kumar Kapoor's 2020 lawsuit against Mizuho was an "overly complex claim" that would "waste vast amounts of money and court time and be doomed to fail." Kapoor, an investment banker, accused the U.K. arm of the Japanese investment bank of unfairly dismissing him from his job in October 2013 over alleged gross misconduct. The...

