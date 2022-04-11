Fla. Men Sued By SEC Over Roles In 1 Global Ponzi Scheme

By Katryna Perera (April 11, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued two Florida men for their alleged roles in a $322 million fraud scheme in which the investment firm they worked for — 1 Global Capital LLC — sold unregistered securities to investors and used the investor funds to offer short-term financing to small and medium-sized businesses. The SEC filed two separate complaints against Scott Merkelson and Eric Alexander in Florida federal court Monday. According to the complaints, both men worked for 1 Global during the period of the alleged fraud. Merkelson served as 1 Global's director of business development from April 2017 through...

