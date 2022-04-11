Commerce Firms Up New Duties On Honey From 4 Countries

By Grace Dixon (April 11, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce unveiled a final slate of anti-dumping duties for imports of raw honey from Argentina, India, Ukraine and Vietnam, after finding the products are being dumped in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. The final determination came at the behest of American manufacturers who claimed the foreign goods had harmed U.S. production by pushing domestic prices to unsustainably low levels in an effort to keep pace with cheap imports. Under Commerce's determination announced Friday, the four nations face levies ranging widely between 5.52% and 83.72%. The duties stem from an investigation requested by the American Honey Producers...

