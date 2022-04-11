Guam Survivors Say They're Worse Off In Scouts Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (April 11, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Survivors with sex abuse claims against the Catholic archdiocese on Guam told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that the proposed Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America would extinguish their claims against the Guamanian church organization via third-party releases and impact their potential recoveries. During a third day of closing arguments in the Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 plan confirmation trial, attorneys representing about 70 sex abuse survivors who have abuse claims against the archbishop of Agana — the archdiocese sponsored scouting organizations on the island — said the Scouts' plan includes releases and channeling injunctions that implicate the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS