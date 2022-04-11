H-2A Contractor Can't Rely On Clients' Seasonal Needs

By Mike LaSusa (April 11, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A contractor seeking to hire workers under the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program can't point to its clients' needs to satisfy the visa program's requirement that its own workers be hired only for seasonal positions, the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled Friday. Irmael Labor Co., a Tennessee-based contractor, argued that it provides workers to growers of various crops with different seasonal needs. But the board said the company had to show that its own jobs were seasonal in nature. "Employer has not shown that its need for workers is seasonal; rather, it has essentially conceded that it is only...

