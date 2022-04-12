Europol To Take Central Role In Russia Sanction Enforcement

The EU's law enforcement agency, Europol, said on Monday that it will gather all information provided by national law enforcement agencies to help identify links, groups and potential criminal patterns to support investigations into evasion of sanctions.
Europol will provide analytical support for investigations into the criminal assets of sanctioned Russian individuals and companies, as well as financial support and expertise for national police organizations. The enforcement agency did not provide specific details on the operation beyond its codename, Oscar, and that it would continue for a minimum of one year.
Eurojust, the EU's criminal justice agency, will coordinate cooperation between national investigating and judicial authorities as well as providing legal assistance for Oscar. The agency will also help exchange strategic and operational information for the operation.
EU border agency Frontex will scrutinize people traveling across the bloc's external borders and determine whether they are sanctioned individuals. The border enforcement agency and coast guard service will support Oscar with land, sea and air operations.
The EU announced in early April it would impose new sanctions against Russia after suspected war crimes were discovered in Ukrainian cities, including the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
The agency signed a cooperation agreement with the U.K.'s National Crime Agency in September 2021, which enables the two agencies to work together post-Brexit.
--Additional reporting by Irene Madongo and Sarah Jarvis. Editing by Joe Millis.
