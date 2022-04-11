FTC Republicans Oppose Agency Budget Increase

By Matthew Perlman (April 11, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's Republican members are opposed to the Biden administration's recommended $139 million funding increase for the agency, raising concerns about policies implemented under the commission's current leadership. Republican FTC Commissioners Christine S. Wilson and Noah Joshua Phillips issued a statement, published on Friday, contending that the agency's budget has already increased by more than 20% in the last three years and that they cannot support the latest boost, of 30% to $490 million. "Under current leadership, the enforcement productivity of the agency has declined substantially, despite the congressional largesse already granted to us," said the statement, dated March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS