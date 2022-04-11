Apple Must Produce Foreign IP Fight Discovery, 9th Circ. Told

By Dorothy Atkins (April 11, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Australian patent business CPC Patent Tech urged the Ninth Circuit Monday to revive its petition to secure discovery from Apple so that it can potentially pursue patent litigation against the tech giant in German court, arguing that the lower court used the wrong legal standard in denying CPC's request. During a hearing before a three-judge panel, CPC Patent's counsel, Christina Noel Goodrich of K&L Gates LLP, argued that U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar got it wrong in denying CPC Patent's Section 1782 petition for discovery, which consisted of 15 requests for documents from Apple. Section 1782 of the U.S. Code...

