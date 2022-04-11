Teligent OK'd For Fast-Tracked Del. Ch. 11 Disclosure Hearing

By Jeff Montgomery (April 11, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Remnants of bankrupt generic pharmaceutical maker Teligent Inc. secured approval Monday for fast-tracked consideration of a liquidating Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement, after reporting that a $3 million settlement with a second lien creditor will support a better outcome for general unsecured creditors than Chapter 7. Under the latest disclosure and plan, general unsecured creditors could see recoveries of up to 11% of their $14.1 million in estimated allowed claims, while prepetition second lien creditors could receive 36% of $90.2 million in allowed claims. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved an April 27 hearing order on the proposal on Monday,...

