Sisvel Licenses 1,800 Patents To Chinese Smartphone Maker

By Andrew Karpan (April 11, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The European patent-licensing company Sisvel said Monday that it reached a licensing deal with the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo that will cover over 1,800 patents connected to standards covering 2G, 3G and 4G wireless technology. According to Sisvel, the patents in the deal were initially owned by cellphone brands like LG Electronics, Langbo, Nokia, Orange SA and BlackBerry Ltd., which has since pivoted away from phones and into cybersecurity software. Now these patents were being licensed for use by Vivo, a brand run by the Dongguan-based BBK Electronics Corp., which identifies as one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics in...

