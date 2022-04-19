Gibson Dunn Adds Biopharma IP Partner From Ropes & Gray

By Donald Morrison (April 19, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has expanded its intellectual property group by adding a specialist in patent litigation with more than 15 years of experience in the life sciences, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Charlotte Jacobsen has joined Gibson Dunn's New York office after just under four years at Ropes & Gray LLP, where she helped establish and lead the firm's life sciences patent litigation practice. Jacobsen has litigated more than 70 cases, including 45 Hatch-Waxman Act disputes for several global pharmaceutical companies. Gibson Dunn announced the move on April 11. In a statement, Jacobsen said she was happy with her decision...

