PG&E Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Calif. Fire Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 11, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has agreed to pay "hundreds of millions of dollars" to settle civil claims stemming from its alleged responsibility for the second-largest wildfire in California history, five district attorneys for counties impacted by the blaze said Monday. The 2021 Dixie Fire burned nearly a million acres across five Northern California counties, and was sparked when a tree made contact with power lines owned and operated by PG&E, according to state fire officials. The district attorneys from Plumas, Lassen, Tehama, Shasta and Butte counties on Monday said they reached a deal with the company that will cover payments...

