Biden Budget Includes $2.8B For Nat'l Parks, Tribal Schools

By Joyce Hanson (April 11, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's proposed fiscal 2023 budget has earmarked $2.8 billion to pay for the upkeep of national parks, the improvement of wildlife refuges and recreation areas, and deferred maintenance at Bureau of Indian Education schools. The funding, if passed by U.S. Congress, will support more than 18,700 jobs and generate $2 billion in local communities, the U.S. Departments of the Interior and Agriculture said Friday. Authorized by the Great American Outdoors Act, the proposed allocations will fund projects, grants and programs in every state of the nation, the agencies said in a statement Friday. The GAOA establishes a national parks...

