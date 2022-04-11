Albright Won't Ax Payment IP Row Against Bed Bath & Beyond

By Jasmin Jackson (April 11, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright has rebuffed Bed Bath & Beyond's calls to dismiss a patent-holding company's infringement claims over electronic commerce technology, finding Monday that his Waco, Texas, patent docket is the right place for the dispute. Judge Albright's order denied the retailer's bid to toss the suit due to improper venue and held he has dibs on the patent infringement claims filed against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. by AML IP LLC, which accuse the big-box retailer of poaching an e-commerce system. Judge Albright said the suit belongs in his Texas federal court even if Bed Bath and...

