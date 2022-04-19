Dior Seeks Damages After Cosmetic Product Warehouse Heist

By Joel Poultney (April 19, 2022, 5:07 PM BST) -- Thieves got away with thousands of high-value Christian Dior cosmetic products because of negligence by a logistics and warehouse company and insufficient security protection, the fashion and fragrance company has told the High Court. Some 52,500 items, valued at approximately £855,800 ($1.14 million), were stolen from a warehouse in Oxfordshire in 2019, which Dior says happened because GXO Logistics, the company providing warehousing and transportation for the products, failed in its duty of care to keep them safe. Dior is seeking around £855,800 in damages to match the cost of the lost cosmetics, according to the particulars of claim, dated March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS