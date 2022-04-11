Coca-Cola Names Ex-Facebook Atty To International GC Role

By Hailey Konnath (April 11, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola has added the former head of legal for Facebook Messenger as its new international general counsel, the beverage giant confirmed Monday. Willie Hernandez comes to The Coca-Cola Co. following just shy of two years with Facebook, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a post there Monday, he wrote that he's "excited to join one of the most iconic companies and brands." "Over my career, I have had the privilege to serve other leading, game-changing companies (Meta Platforms (Facebook), HP, Amazon and IBM) on a global scale," Hernandez wrote. "I look forward to extending and expanding my expertise as Coca-Cola writes...

