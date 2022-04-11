'Broken' Ex-Brooklyn Judge Wants No Prison For Obstruction

By Max Jaeger (April 11, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A former Brooklyn judge convicted of obstructing justice in an embezzlement case says she's a "broken woman," and urged a federal judge to spare her any prison time, according to her sentencing memorandum. Former New York State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash, who stepped down last week and agreed to never again seek a judgeship, asked U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Friday to sentence her to three years' probation, rather than the year in prison followed by supervised release that the U.S. Department of Probation has recommended. "Ms. Ash comes before this Court as a broken woman, professionally, mentally,...

