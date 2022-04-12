FDA Bashes Bausch Over Lifetime Talk Show Segment

By Adam Lidgett (April 12, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Bausch Health Cos. exaggerated a psoriasis drug's benefits and downplayed serious risks, including potential birth defects, during a lengthy segment on a Lifetime television talk show featuring Montel Williams, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a newly released rebuke. The FDA's Office of Prescription Drug Promotion's so-called untitled letter extensively criticized Bausch's promotion of the prescription lotion Duobrii during "The Balancing Act," a Lifetime television show that featured talk show host Montel Williams. According to the agency, a promotional video on the show failed to mention multiple risks, including potential fetal harm. "We acknowledge that some information regarding embryofetal risk...

