AY Strauss Adds New Franchise Group Chair

By Nick Muscavage (April 13, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Roseland, New Jersey-based commercial litigation and transactional boutique A.Y. Strauss recently tapped an attorney who previously ran her own solo practice to serve as the firm's new franchise group chair. Marisa Rauchway joined the firm Monday to chair its franchise group after two attorneys who specialized in franchise law, Brett Buterick and Evan Goldman, departed last month to launch a national franchise practice at Greenspoon Marder LLP. Rauchway joined A.Y. Strauss after running her own solo practice specializing in franchise law in West Caldwell, New Jersey, called Rauchway Law, for the past seven years. "I decided to make the change because...

