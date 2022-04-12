Lowe's Can't Duck Patent Suit Over Product Location Tech

By Jasmin Jackson (April 12, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge won't allow Lowe's to wiggle out of a patent suit lodged against it over product locating technology on its website, saying he's not convinced the online retail system is abstract and ineligible for patenting under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice decision. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said in an opinion Monday he would not dismiss claims that Lowe's Home Centers LLC infringed four technology patents held by Innovaport LLC, which cover an electronic system that provides a product's location within a store through a "conveniently" accessible user interface. Lowe's had urged Judge Conley to ax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS