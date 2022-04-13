Cozen O'Connor Encourages Smart Cyber Subrogation Claims

By Daphne Zhang (April 12, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Insurers and their counsel should be creative in making cyber subrogation claims as insured businesses' cyber losses have skyrocketed from multimillion-dollar ransomware, wire-fraud and phishing attacks, two Cozen O'Connor attorneys said in a webinar Tuesday. When paying big bucks for a policyholder's cyber loss, carriers should be vigilant about who are the potential targets that caused the insured's loss, said Richard J. Maleski and Susie Lloyd of Cozen O'Connor, who represent insurance companies. Cozen O'Connor attorneys Richard J. Maleski (left) and Susie Lloyd (center) told webinar participants Tuesday that an insured's IT vendors, software firms, background check companies and banks are...

