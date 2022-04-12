NJ Judiciary Calls On Legislature To Fill Judicial Vacancies

By Nick Muscavage (April 12, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's administrative director of the courts warned legislators on Monday that the state needs to fill its judicial vacancies or else the lack of judges coupled with the effects of the pandemic could end in a crisis. Speaking before the state's Assembly Budget Committee, Judge Glenn A. Grant admitted that judicial vacancies have always been a challenge for the state's judiciary, but said it "has been made more problematic because of the pandemic." As of May 1, the courts will have 75 judicial vacancies, he said, adding that the judiciary has operated in the past with 25 to 30 judicial...

