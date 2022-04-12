Colo. AG Asks State High Court To Undo River Wading Ruling

By Morgan Conley (April 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Colorado's attorney general wants the state Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that allowed a fisherman to continue pursuing a court order that landowners can't prevent him from wading through a segment of the Arkansas River on their property. Attorney General Phil Weiser told the Colorado Supreme Court in a petition for certiorari Monday that there is a disconnect between a lower appellate court's ruling that Roger Hill lacks standing to challenge ownership of a riverbed segment "in the name of the state," and allowing his bid for a court order that he can't be kicked out of the river segment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS