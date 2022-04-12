Troutman Pepper Adds Ex-McGuireWoods Health Data Partner

By Emily Lever (April 12, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP has hired a health care data privacy attorney from McGuireWoods LLP as a partner about two months after bringing on board an energy partner from McGuireWoods' ranks. Jonathan Ishee, who joins Troutman Pepper's 150-lawyer multidisciplinary health sciences group, is expected to contribute his expertise on the intersection of health care and technology, according to a Monday announcement from the firm. It was not immediately clear whether he would remain based in Texas or work out of the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Ishee and a representative for the firm could not immediately be reached for comment. Ishee is admitted...

