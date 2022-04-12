6th Circ. Revives Challenge To Removal Of 1836 Dam

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 12, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel Monday revived a Michigan homeowner's challenge to a local government plan to remove a 186-year-old dam, saying her concerns over flooding and other consequences are enough to allow her to proceed in court with her claims. The township of Springfield and Oakland County, Mich., want to remove the Mill Pond Dam, which was built in 1836, because of structural concerns and to restore the Shiawassee River to its natural state. But Blanche Barber, who lives near the dam, sued to stop the dismantling, saying it amounts to an unconstitutional taking of her property without just compensation...

