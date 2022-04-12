Gov't Urged To Act As Injury Claims Portal 'Risks Failure'

By Martin Croucher (April 12, 2022, 11:50 AM BST) -- The government should improve oversight of a new online portal designed to allow people who have suffered minor injuries from road traffic accidents to seek compensation, experts have warned, after figures revealed a massive drop in the number of claimants. The Association of Consumer Support Organisations said on Monday that the civil justice system risks "falling off a cliff" unless the government brings in changes. The trade body issued its warning after data was published for the new portal, Official Injury Claim, showing that just under 210,000 claims were registered in the first ten months of operation since May 2021. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS