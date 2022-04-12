Regulators Warn P&O Pension Savers Against Transfers

By Dawood Fakhir (April 12, 2022, 3:59 PM BST) -- Regulators warned current and former workers of P&O Ferries on Tuesday to avoid making hasty decisions about transferring out of their company pension schemes after the ferry group sacked 800 workers. The Financial Conduct Authority, The Pensions Regulator and the Money and Pensions Service said that savers looking to transfer their pension schemes might fall victim to the rising number of pension frauds. "Transferring out of a defined benefit pension scheme is unlikely to be in the best interests of most people," the FCA and TPR said. Savers looking to transfer their pensions should check if their adviser is registered with...

