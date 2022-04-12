Legal Watchdog Extends Lawyers' Indemnity Fund By A Year

By Joel Poultney (April 12, 2022, 6:24 PM BST) -- The solicitors' watchdog in England and Wales said on Tuesday that it will defer its plans to close a fund for historical negligence claims against solicitors by a year to allow further consultation on new consumer protection plans. The Solicitors Regulation Authority had proposed to scrap the Solicitors Indemnity Fund. But it announced after a consultation with legal professionals and lobbying from the Law Society, the professional body for lawyers in England and Wales, that it would continue the fund until September 2023. Anna Bradley, chair of the watchdog, said the extension would allow it time to build on responses to the...

