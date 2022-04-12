Real Estate Tech Startup IMMO Bags $75M In Series B

By Charlie Innis (April 12, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- IMMO, a technology startup focused on residential investing, has raised $75 million from investors in its latest funding round and plans to buy 10,000 homes across Europe, the company said Tuesday. The now-closed Series B was led by Greenwich, Connecticut-based venture capital firm Oak HC/FT Partners and included participating investors Moore Specialty Credit, FinTech Collective and Talis Capital, IMMO said. The London-based startup purchases single-family homes, renovates them and rents them out to new residents for investors. The company uses a data-driven, artificial intelligence-enabled technology platform, along with a team of inspectors, to help it determine which properties to buy, according...

